Fire destroys Lincoln County church

LINCOLN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) -

A fire destroyed a church in Lincoln County on Sunday.

Around 5 p.m., a passerby saw that Lincoln First United Methodist Church was on fire and called for help.

When firefighters arrived to the scene, they went inside the building but had to evacuate because the ceiling started to collapse.  

The church was empty when the fire started and no one was hurt.  However, the building is a total loss. 

Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency Director Doug Campbell told WSMV that the fire may have been going on for some time before the passerby saw it.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. 

