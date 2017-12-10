Suspect seriously injured during attempted robbery at hotel

A suspected robber was seriously injured Sunday night at a hotel on Elm Hill Pike.

It happened around 7 p.m. at the Extended Stay Hotel.

According to police, the suspect pulled out a gun to rob the victim. That’s when the victim pulled out his own weapon and fired several rounds, striking the alleged thief.

The suspected robber was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.