Temporary crossing installed on deadly stretch of Nolensville Road

This year has been the deadliest in Music City for pedestrians.
As of early December, there have already been 20 people killed in Nashville alone. So far, there have been at least 280 people hit and injured across Davidson County this year.
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office credits Nashville’s exponential growth for the uptick in accidents.
Now, one of the deadliest stretches of road is getting attention to help cut down on the number of people hit.
On Nolensville Pike near Welshwood Drive, the Tennessee Department of Transportation is installing a crosswalk with raised pedestrian medians.
Belinda Shovilin says she crosses this stretch of Nolensville Pike every day. For years, she had to dodge traffic to make it to the bus stop.
“There’s quite a few people who've been hit,” said Shovilin.
Now, push-button activated flashing beacons are alerting drivers to pedestrians in the crosswalk. New signage, striping, and lane dividers are also in the crossing.
“I feel a lot safer,” said Shovilin. “Because most of the time we have to run just to get across the street and I've almost gotten hit a couple times myself, especially when it's dark.”
A TDOT spokesman says this is a temporary project that will be in place until a permanent traffic signal and crossing are installed.
The plans for the permanent project are currently being finalized.
“Most people are stopping,” said Shovilin. “They used to fly through here.”
Metro Public Works has donated some of the materials for the current project, including the flashing beacons. TDOT will be supplying the additional materials, as well as the labor.
TDOT estimates the cost of the project is approximately $25,000.
Construction on the temporary project should be finished in the next several days.
