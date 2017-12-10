Group speaks out about ICE arrests in Nashville

For the second time in a month, a local group is speaking out about immigration roundups by ICE agents in Nashville.

Parts of the immigrant community, faith leaders, and others gathered at Public Square on Sunday to march to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department.

Each person carried a letter demanding an end to immigration arrests.

“What we now see occurring more frequently that these people that are being targeted might not have any previous history, and for us that’s awful to hear because these are hardworking parents. These are students that live right here in the Nashville community,” explained Cathy Carrillo, an organizer of the event.

Along the way, the group sang Christmas songs as a representation of Mary and Joseph’s biblical travels from their homeland.

The group claims the sheriff’s office has taken part in as many as 400 ICE arrests in the city.

They hope Sunday's event will encourage Sheriff Daron Hall to “make a clear stance on his position in regards to the immigrant and refugee community of Nashville.”