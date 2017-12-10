Franklin goes back in time with 'Dickens of a Christmas' event

If you were in downtown Franklin this weekend, it may have looked like you stepped back in time.

On Sunday, around 200 musicians, dancers, and characters filled the streets of downtown Franklin for the 33rd annual Dickens of a Christmas event.

Each year, the historic town goes back in time to Victorian England where sugar plums and roasted chestnuts were being sold, and Christmas carols were sung in the street.

Visitors were also able to interact with their favorite characters from “A Christmas Carol.”

“This is the time to tell everybody that while it is Dickens, it’s also a time when Charles Dickens himself said this is all for the children, especially for the children that were born all so many years ago,” explained John Mather, who lives in Franklin.

Dickens of a Christmas is one of the many events the Heritage Foundation puts on to show off Williamson County’s historical beauty.