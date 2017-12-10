Franklin goes back in time with 'Dickens of a Christmas' event

On Sunday, around 200 musicians, dancers, and characters filled the streets of downtown Franklin for the 33rd annual Dickens of a Christmas event.More >>
On Sunday, around 200 musicians, dancers, and characters filled the streets of downtown Franklin for the 33rd annual Dickens of a Christmas event.More >>
Push-button activated flashing beacons are alerting drivers to pedestrians in the crosswalk. New signage, striping, and lane dividers are also in the crossing.More >>
Push-button activated flashing beacons are alerting drivers to pedestrians in the crosswalk. New signage, striping, and lane dividers are also in the crossing.More >>
Phil Dawson kicked four second-half field goals and the Arizona Cardinals shut down Tennessee's offense nearly all day Sunday in a 12-7 victory over the Titans, who had entered the game leading the AFC South.More >>
Phil Dawson kicked four second-half field goals and the Arizona Cardinals shut down Tennessee's offense nearly all day Sunday in a 12-7 victory over the Titans, who had entered the game leading the AFC South.More >>
Parts of the immigrant community, faith leaders, and others gathered at Public Square Sunday to march to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department.More >>
Parts of the immigrant community, faith leaders, and others gathered at Public Square Sunday to march to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department.More >>
Police responded to a shots fired call around 12:45 a.m. Sunday at the Cloud IX hookah lounge on Gallatin Pike.More >>
Police responded to a shots fired call around 12:45 a.m. Sunday at the Cloud IX hookah lounge on Gallatin Pike.More >>
Police confirmed that one person was killed in a rollover crash early Sunday morning. Around 6:00 a.m., a car flipped onto its roof on Gallatin Pike South near Briley Parkway.More >>
Police confirmed that one person was killed in a rollover crash early Sunday morning. Around 6:00 a.m., a car flipped onto its roof on Gallatin Pike South near Briley Parkway.More >>
Don't worry; you didn't miss jury duty. Franklin Police are warning people that a popular phone scam is making its rounds again, and people should know how to separate the real from the fake.More >>
Don't worry; you didn't miss jury duty. Franklin Police are warning people that a popular phone scam is making its rounds again, and people should know how to separate the real from the fake.More >>
A ceremony was held to celebrate a new historical marker that was placed outside the former home of Penny Campbell.More >>
A ceremony was held to celebrate a new historical marker that was placed outside the former home of Penny Campbell.More >>
The Legends Football League, formerly known as the Lingerie Football League, held tryouts in Franklin on Saturday.More >>
The Legends Football League, formerly known as the Lingerie Football League, held tryouts in Franklin on Saturday.More >>
The most common fires are started by cooking. Fire departments are also warning about Christmas tree fires.More >>
The most common fires are started by cooking. Fire departments are also warning about Christmas tree fires.More >>
A Facebook post is quickly gaining attention for its realistic look inside the mind of a young boy being bullied.More >>
A Facebook post is quickly gaining attention for its realistic look inside the mind of a young boy being bullied.More >>
Jay Swingler and Romell Henry post videos to YouTube under the name TGFbro. They've played with explosives, sat in bathtubs full of chili sauce, and recently -- Swingler cemented his head in a microwave.More >>
Jay Swingler and Romell Henry post videos to YouTube under the name TGFbro. They've played with explosives, sat in bathtubs full of chili sauce, and recently -- Swingler cemented his head in a microwave.More >>
Police confirmed that one person was killed in a rollover crash early Sunday morning. Around 6:00 a.m., a car flipped onto its roof on Gallatin Pike South near Briley Parkway.More >>
Police confirmed that one person was killed in a rollover crash early Sunday morning. Around 6:00 a.m., a car flipped onto its roof on Gallatin Pike South near Briley Parkway.More >>
Ginger Tucker served as Stewarts Creek Elementary School's principal since 2012. She passed away on Tuesday from unexpected medical issues.More >>
Ginger Tucker served as Stewarts Creek Elementary School's principal since 2012. She passed away on Tuesday from unexpected medical issues.More >>
Police responded to a shots fired call around 12:45 a.m. Sunday at the Cloud IX hookah lounge on Gallatin Pike.More >>
Police responded to a shots fired call around 12:45 a.m. Sunday at the Cloud IX hookah lounge on Gallatin Pike.More >>
The Legends Football League, formerly known as the Lingerie Football League, held tryouts in Franklin on Saturday.More >>
The Legends Football League, formerly known as the Lingerie Football League, held tryouts in Franklin on Saturday.More >>
Four people have been charged in connection with a March 2016 murder in The View Apartments complex in Murfreesboro.More >>
Four people have been charged in connection with a March 2016 murder in The View Apartments complex in Murfreesboro.More >>
Pride. Greed. Lust. Envy. Gluttony. Wrath. Sloth. These are the seven deadly sins, and they're more common in some cities than others.More >>
Pride. Greed. Lust. Envy. Gluttony. Wrath. Sloth. These are the seven deadly sins, and they're more common in some cities than others.More >>
A 16-year-old Florida teen who allegedly swiped equipment from a police cruiser has turned himself in.More >>
A 16-year-old Florida teen who allegedly swiped equipment from a police cruiser has turned himself in.More >>
A Pawucket, Rhode Island family was the target of a home invasion late Tuesday night.More >>
A Pawucket, Rhode Island family was the target of a home invasion late Tuesday night.More >>