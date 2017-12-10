Franklin Police warn of jury duty phone scam

Don't worry; you didn't miss jury duty.

Franklin Police are warning people that a popular phone scam is making its rounds again, and people should know how to separate the real from the fake.

The scam is simple: Someone receives a phone call from a person pretending to be a police officer. The "officer" tells the victim that they missed their jury duty appearance and threaten to place the victim under arrest unless they share credit card information or meet the fake cop in person to hand over cash.

If you receive this call, Franklin police suggest you hang up and call local law enforcement.

Franklin PD made it clear in a news release that police officers do not operate like that, and no officer would ever demand money over the phone. Police also suggested that individuals with older parents should warn their loved ones about these scams.

