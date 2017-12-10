1 person killed after rollover crash on Gallatin Pike

A car was hit by another vehicle after it was already on its roof

Police confirmed that one person was killed in a rollover crash early Sunday morning.

Around 6:00 a.m., a car flipped onto its roof on Gallatin Pike South near Briley Parkway. It is unknown at this time what caused the vehicle to flip.

A few minutes later, another vehicle struck the car that was upside down. Police did not list of the status of the second driver, but said the injuries were not serious.

The driver of the flipped vehicle was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center. Police confirmed that the victim died in the hospital.

