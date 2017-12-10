1 person killed after rollover crash on Gallatin Pike

For the second time this year, a man was shot and killed outside the Cloud IX hookah lounge on Gallatin Pike. Police responded to a shots fired call Sunday around 12:45 a.m. They found a man in the rear parking lot of the lounge suffering from a gunshot wound. When Nashville Fire Department arrived, they pronounced the subject dead at the scene. Police did not release the identity of the victim, only that he was a black male in his 30s. Authorities believe that the victim was ...More >>
Police confirmed that one person was killed in a rollover crash early Sunday morning. Around 6:00 a.m., a car flipped onto its roof on Gallatin Pike South near Briley Parkway.More >>
A ceremony was held to celebrate a new historical marker that was placed outside the former home of Penny Campbell.More >>
The Legends Football League, formerly known as the Lingerie Football League, held tryouts in Franklin on Saturday.More >>
The most common fires are started by cooking. Fire departments are also warning about Christmas tree fires.More >>
Two of the victims were children. A mother and one other child were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center via LifeFlight.More >>
On Saturday night, friends and family gathered for a flashlight vigil to say they are not giving up until Ruxin Wang's killers are brought to justice.More >>
Ginger Tucker served as Stewarts Creek Elementary School's principal since 2012. She passed away on Tuesday from unexpected medical issues.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard confirms they have suspended the search for two people who went missing Friday after a tugboat sank in the Mississippi River.More >>
A Facebook post is quickly gaining attention for its realistic look inside the mind of a young boy being bullied.More >>
A 16-year-old Florida teen who allegedly swiped equipment from a police cruiser has turned himself in.More >>
Four people have been charged in connection with a March 2016 murder in The View Apartments complex in Murfreesboro.More >>
Pride. Greed. Lust. Envy. Gluttony. Wrath. Sloth. These are the seven deadly sins, and they're more common in some cities than others.More >>
Two of the victims were children. A mother and one other child were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center via LifeFlight.More >>
