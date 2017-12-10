East Nashville shootout leaves 1 dead

For the second time this year, a man was shot and killed outside the Cloud IX hookah lounge on Gallatin Pike.

Police responded to a shots fired call Sunday around 12:45 a.m. They found a man in the rear parking lot of the lounge suffering from a gunshot wound.

When Nashville Fire Department arrived, they pronounced the subject dead at the scene. Police did not release the identity of the victim, only that he was a black male in his 30s.

Authorities believe that the victim was exchanging gunfire with security guards at the hookah lounge following some sort of altercation. Detectives are in the process of interviewing witnesses and processing evidence.

Police added that a second gunshot wound victim arrived to Southern Hills Hospital about two hours later, but it is unknown at this time if the two shootings are related.

