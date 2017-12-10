Female athletes audition for Legends Football League

Female athletes auditioned this weekend for a chance to play for Nashville’s newest sports team.

The Nashville Knights held tryouts in Franklin on Saturday afternoon.

They're apart of the Legends Football League, which is formerly known as the Lingerie Football League.

The organization has re-branded itself by having players dress in less revealing attire. They hope this will allow the league to be taken more seriously.

“People like the tenacity and that tough girl, and that's the new thing now to be beautiful and to be tough and hang with the guys right-- but this is our own league. We're in a league of our own.” Explained head coach Danika Brace.

The next step for the team will be a series of football camps, and then the games begin in April.

This will also be the first year the league will have a female coach.