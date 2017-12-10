LGBT activist honored with historical marker in East Nashville

A woman who was a pioneering activist for gay and lesbian rights was honored in East Nashville on Saturday.
A ceremony was held to celebrate a new historical marker that was placed outside the former home of Penny Campbell.
Campbell earned her undergraduate degree at Vanderbilt University and went on to be the lead plaintiff in the 1996 Tennessee Supreme Court case that overturned the state’s homosexual acts law.
That decision put an end to the criminalization of homosexual acts performed in private.
During Saturday’s ceremony, Mayor Megan Barry praised Campbell for her work.
“She had a direction about what she knew was right-- and what needed to be right in the world, and she used that as her true north.”
The mayor went on to say that Campbell was one of the most influential LGBT activists Nashville has ever seen.
