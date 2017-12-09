House fires more common during winter months

As we transition into the winter months, and particularly the holidays, fire departments see more house fires popping up.

The most common fires are started by cooking. Fire departments are also warning about Christmas tree fires.

Home surveillance video outside a Columbia home shows just how quickly a Christmas tree can go up in flames.

This is also the time of year when space heater fires are reported.

Some important information to remember, keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment. Never use an oven to heat your home.

Half the home fires in the winter months are the result from a heating source.

Captain Brian Lowe with the Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue Department said, “We have had some cases where some people were trying to clean out their fireplace after they had a fire, or just trying to get out the hot embers, they used buckets, combustible material - things that would burn on the way out. But it's important to use a metal bucket. Do not throw it in the trash can. We've had some instances where the trash can was near the house, and the house caught fire due to the fire that was in the trash can."

People are encouraged to have a home escape plan and practice it regularly.

Draw a map of your house, know two ways out of every room, and designate an outside meeting place.