Vigil held for man murdered while taking out trash

On November 9th, 74-year-old Ruxin Wang was killed while bringing his trashcan back from the curb.

Family and friends of a man shot and killed outside his home in South Nashville are searching for answers one month later.

Wang was a husband and father, who was retired from the Education Bureau in China. He was visiting his son in Nashville when he was shot and killed last month on Claiborne Street.

On Saturday night, friends and family gathered for a flashlight vigil to say they are not giving up until his killers are brought to justice.

“We're here tonight to celebrate my dad's life,” said Yun Wang.

He says the pain of losing his father is still fresh.

“A month in, I wouldn't say it's getting easier. It's a new reality we're dealing with,” said Wang. “We're still thinking he's with us. It's a surreal experience.”

In September, Wang and his wife arrived to Nashville from Beijing for a visit. Now, one month after his death, his son is speaking out against violence in Music City.

“We think it's a number, but it's not a number. It's someone’s life, and it's someone with a family’s life,” said Wang.

Edward Short says he misses his friend and felt compelled to attend this vigil.

“He was robbed of his life,” explained Short. “This murder was not only against the Wang family, it was against this entire neighborhood. It was against this entire city. There’s somebody out there who knows who did this. Somebody knows who murdered him.”

