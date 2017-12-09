Vigil held for man murdered while taking out trash

A ceremony was held to celebrate a new historical marker that was placed outside the former home of Penny Campbell.More >>
The Legends Football League, formerly known as the Lingerie Football League, held tryouts in Franklin on Saturday.More >>
The most common fires are started by cooking. Fire departments are also warning about Christmas tree fires.More >>
Two of the victims were children. A mother and one other child were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center via LifeFlight.More >>
On Saturday night, friends and family gathered for a flashlight vigil to say they are not giving up until Ruxin Wang's killers are brought to justice.More >>
Ginger Tucker served as Stewarts Creek Elementary School's principal since 2012. She passed away on Tuesday from unexpected medical issues.More >>
Firefighters were called to the house on Northridge Drive around 6:15 p.m.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard confirms they have suspended the search for two people who went missing Friday after a tugboat sank in the Mississippi River.More >>
One man was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center Friday night following a garage fire on Brewer Drive. The fired occurred just before 10:00 p.m.More >>
At least four units were damaged, but firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading.More >>
A Facebook post is quickly gaining attention for its realistic look inside the mind of a young boy being bullied.More >>
Four people have been charged in connection with a March 2016 murder in The View Apartments complex in Murfreesboro.More >>
Ginger Tucker served as Stewarts Creek Elementary School's principal since 2012. She passed away on Tuesday from unexpected medical issues.More >>
Pride. Greed. Lust. Envy. Gluttony. Wrath. Sloth. These are the seven deadly sins, and they're more common in some cities than others.More >>
It came from lunch money, change, dollar bills from allowance – maybe part of a paycheck from an after-school job. The goal of raising $30,000 was greatly surpassed by students and their parents for Baylor Bramble Friday night.More >>
The Mesa Police Department released dramatic body camera video Thursday, just hours after their former officer was acquitted in the murder trial of an unarmed man.More >>
Two of the victims were children. A mother and one other child were transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center via LifeFlight.More >>
Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside of a market on Gallatin Pike on Thursday night.More >>
This year's flu season is off to a quick start and so far it seems to be dominated by a nasty bug. Health officials say the flu vaccine seems well matched to the viruses making people sick.More >>
The Roy Moore accuser who pointed to her signed yearbook to bolster her claim of abuse against the Republican Senate candidate acknowledged that she wrote notes underneath his signature.More >>
