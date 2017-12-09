Students, teachers say goodbye to Stewarts Creek principal

Ginger Tucker was the principal of Stewarts Creek Elementary School. (Source: Rutherford County Schools)

Students and teachers of Stewarts Creek Elementary School said goodbye Saturday to their beloved principal.

They stood outside the Smyrna school Saturday morning as Ginger Tucker’s funeral procession drove through the campus.

Tucker passed away from unexpected medical issues on Tuesday night.

She had served as Stewarts Creek Elementary's principal since 2012.

Tucker was an educator for 40 years and spent 26 of those years as a teacher at Smyrna Primary School, Stewartsboro Elementary School, and Rock Springs Elementary School.

She also served as assistant principal at Stewarts Creek for six years before she was named principal.

Teachers say she will be sorely missed.

“It’s a really sad day and really hard to be here, but it’s good to see the people in the community come together. It’s a big testament to how important she was and the impact she had in all of our lives,” explained Holly May, a third grade teacher.

Tucker leaves behind her spouse and four daughters.