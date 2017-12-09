Bellevue home catches fire - WSMV News 4

Bellevue home catches fire

(Source: Dave and Sandy Bishop) (Source: Dave and Sandy Bishop)
BELLEVUE, TN (WSMV) -

A home in Bellevue was engulfed in flames after it caught fire Saturday night.

Firefighters were called to the house on Northridge Drive around 6:15 p.m.

When they arrived to the scene, flames were shooting from the house.

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze, but it was not immediately clear how much damage it caused.

No details were released on possible injuries.

