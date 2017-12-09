2 families displaced after Hermitage apartment fire - WSMV News 4

2 families displaced after Hermitage apartment fire

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Twitter/ Metro Nashville Fire Department) (Source: Twitter/ Metro Nashville Fire Department)
HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) -

Two families were displaced after an overnight fire in Hermitage.

Firefighters were called to an apartment complex on Margaret Robertson Drive early Saturday morning.

At least four units were damaged, but firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading. No one was injured, according to the Nashville Fire Department. 

The Red Cross is helping those impacted by the fire.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.