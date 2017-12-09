Father, 2 children killed in Moore County house fire - WSMV News 4

Father, 2 children killed in Moore County house fire

Three people are dead, including two children, after a house burned down in Moore County Saturday morning.

Chief Mark Neal with the Metro Moore County Fire & Rescue told WSMV that 33-year-old Nathan Robinson was killed in the fire along with his daughters, 13-year-old Kailyn and 8-year-old Julianna.

The mother, 36-year-old Elizabeth, and a son, 11-year-old Mason, were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center via LifeFlight. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Firefighters were called to the home on Highway 231 South around 6 a.m.

According to Chief Neal, the house is a total loss. He says it burned down quickly, most likely because it was an older home. 

