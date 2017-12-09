Man seriously injured in South Nashville garage fire

One man was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center Friday night following a garage fire on Brewer Drive.

The fired occurred just before 10:00 p.m.

The victim's status is unclear at this time, and the fire department has not confirmed a cause for the fire.

Joseph Pleasant with Nashville Fire Department said the fire is still under investigation, but it does not appear to be suspicious.

This story will be updated as new information comes in.

