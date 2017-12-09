Rep. Cooper: Colleagues’ alleged behavior a distraction, says more accusations expected

Rep. Cooper called the allegations distracting for a critical time, but said more are on the way. (WSMV)

It’s been an historic week for the Senate. Three politicians are resigning over sexual misconduct allegations – and one Tennessee representative says more may be on the way.

Rep. Trent Franks (R-AZ), Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) and Rep. John Conyers, Jr. (D-MI), are stepping down over separate allegations.

Rep. Jim Cooper (D-TN) told News 4 today that these types of allegations come as a surprise, even to those working beside the accused.

“We really have very little insight into our colleagues’ offices – you don’t hang around their internal workings,” Cooper said. “I think most people are surprised and disappointed that all this has been going on.”

Cooper said more allegations could be on the way.

“The rumor is, there will be a lot more people. The rumor is between 20 and 40 others,” Cooper told News 4.

Cooper says it’s causing a big distraction at a crucial time.

“We’re not passing budgets on time, we’re not living within budgets, we’re not strengthening our military as we should,” Cooper said. “These are the fundamental problems of government, and that’s what our congressmen should be doing instead of chasing their staffers around their office.”

News 4 reached out to several other state leaders for comment. Rep. Diane Black was the only one who responded, but she was not available for an interview.

