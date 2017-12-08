Rutherford County community raises $80,000 for Baylor Bramble

Baylor Bramble makes an entrance with his family and friends behind him. (WSMV)

It came from lunch money, change, dollar bills from allowance – maybe part of a paycheck from an after-school job.

The goal of raising $30,000 was greatly surpassed by students and their parents for Baylor Bramble Friday night.

The Siegel High School student suffered a traumatic brain injury during a football game two years ago. He was flown to Vanderbilt, where doctors had to remove part of his skull to stop the bleeding.

He was not expected to survive.

But two years later, the progress has been miraculous.

Baylor’s family believes there are more miracles to come.

“I think what leads us into tomorrow is the hope we have each day, and events like this fuel this even more,” said Baylor’s dad, David Bramble.

Greg Wyant was coaching Baylor that day.

“It changed my outlook on coaching probably a little bit. It probably softened me a little bit,” said Wyant.

Baylor hasn't walked or spoken since.

“There are good days and bad days, and the bad days are hard but the good days are indescribable,” said David Bramble.

For two years, community support has remained steady. Family, friends and fellow football players have walked this journey with the Brambles.

Friday, we learned they raised tens of thousands more than they ever dreamed.

“For Baylor's continued care at in Chicago, $80,254 was raised,” an event organizer announced.

“I don’t know how to say thank you for the support of the community and churches and schools, the news stations – it has been overwhelming,” said David Bramble.

Even kids who Baylor used to battle on the field have dug deep in their pockets to help.

“As competitive as the county is, even athletically, it's made me realize that the kids look way beyond rivalries to be part of an incredible cause,” said Brook Wyant, Riverdale High Cheer Coach.

A concert and silent auction helped make it possible for Baylor to receive care at a state of the art facility in Chicago.

He will be evaluated by a brain injury expert in February.

