Police looking for Germantown package thieves

Metro Police are working to identify the people or person who stole multiple packages off porches in the Germantown and Salemtown areas.

Early Thursday morning around 5:40 a.m., a man briefly went into a residence in the 600 block of Coffee Street thinking it was unoccupied. He fled on foot after someone in the house set off a burglary alarm.

When officers arrived in the area, they saw a man in a blue jacket and gray hoodie carrying packages. When they tried to stop him, he dropped the packages and fled on foot.

Those packages were returned to their owner in the 1600 block of 7th Avenue North.

Back on Nov. 28, a package was stolen from a porch near 6th Avenue North and Garfield Street.

Detectives are trying to figure out whether it was the same person responsible. Police say it is likely more than one person is involved.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects in the surveillance photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.