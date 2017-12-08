Nashville prepares for the first freeze of the season

TDOT road crews spent several hours Friday prepping overpasses and bridges around Nashville for possible slick spots as daytime temperatures dipped below freezing for the first time this winter.

Two of the focus areas included Interstate 40 near Percy Priest Dam and the Vietnam Veterans Boulevard flyover ramps at interstate 65.

Even with no rain or snow expected this weekend, the brine mixture will help prevent any moisture from freezing on the elevated roadway.

The City of Nashville also activated a warming shelter at the Hadley Park Community Center for Friday and Saturday night.

Cots, warm meals and blankets will be available for anyone who needs a safe place to stay. Hygiene kits and hot showers are also available.

