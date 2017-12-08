Death of 2-hour-old boy ruled murder, no charges filed

The death of a baby boy earlier this year who lived for less than two hours has been classified as a murder, according to Metro Police.

Police said Reeta Yousif, 21, gave birth to her 24-week-old son at a local hospital.

The medical examiner said the boy, who was not given a name, did not live because of blunt force trauma to his head.

The investigation alleges that Yousif hit herself in the abdominal area with a closed fist in order to terminate the pregnancy, and further allowed a young relative to sit on her stomach.

No charges have been filed in the case. The district attorney’s office is reviewing the case file.

