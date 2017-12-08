Ex-publicist Kirt Webster selling former office building

The Webster Building in Hermitage that once housed Webster Public Relations is now for sale. (WSMV)

The building that once housed a powerhouse public relations firm is now for sale.

The Webster Building in Hermitage once housed Webster Public Relations.

Former CEO Kirt Webster put his office on the market on Nov. 7, just one week after a former client accused him of sexual assault.

“Kirt is reaching under my bathing suit leg to my genitals and massaging my genitals all while smiling at me and winking at me like it's a romantic connection in his head,” said former client Austin Rick, recalling an incident from 2008.

Since Oct. 31, several individuals who asked to remain anonymous have accused Webster of sexual harassment and misconduct, including former employee Cody Andersen.

When Andersen started working for Webster in 2010, he was transitioning from female to male.

“He comes up behind me and he was rubbing my shoulders,” Andersen told News 4’s Liz Lohuis. “I was at the computer and he bends down and whispers in my ear, 'I just wanted to know, can I still get you pregnant?’”

The office building is listed for $800,000. Webster purchased the property in 2016.

Webster’s real estate agent said he’s only seen Webster once to sign the paperwork.

The listing agent added while one employee still oversees the building, most employees have relocated to a spot on Music Row.

Webster stepped away from his company, which has now been rebranded as Westby PR.

The real estate agent would not disclose whether anyone is interested in the property.

The I-Team reached out to Webster's attorney for comment but did not hear back by deadline.

Webster's company released a statement after Rick made the initial accusation:

"As a single adult, Mr. Webster has had multiple relationships over the course of his professional life, all of which have been consensual. This includes a brief relationship with Mr. Rick. It saddens Mr. Webster that nine years later, after Mr. Rick’s music career has been stagnant, Mr. Rick has taken the opportunistic approach of mischaracterizing that relationship and posting untrue allegations."

