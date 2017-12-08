No injuries reported in school bus accident in Hermitage - WSMV News 4

No injuries reported in school bus accident in Hermitage

A Metro Schools bus was involved in a wreck in Hermitage on Friday afternoon. (WSMV) A Metro Schools bus was involved in a wreck in Hermitage on Friday afternoon. (WSMV)
No students were injured when a Metro Schools bus was involved in an accident in Hermitage on Friday afternoon.

According to a school spokesperson, the accident occurred on Old Hickory Boulevard near Andrew Jackson Elementary School.

Another bus was being sent to the scene to finish the bus route.

