No injuries reported in school bus accident in Hermitage

A Metro Schools bus was involved in a wreck in Hermitage on Friday afternoon.

No students were injured when a Metro Schools bus was involved in an accident in Hermitage on Friday afternoon.

According to a school spokesperson, the accident occurred on Old Hickory Boulevard near Andrew Jackson Elementary School.

Another bus was being sent to the scene to finish the bus route.

