Metro Schools administrator accused of harassment resigns

A Metro Schools administrator has been placed on administrative leave following several accusations of harassment toward female staff members.

A Metro Schools administrator placed on administrative leave last month while being investigated for harassing female employees has resigned effective Friday, according to the school system.

Dr. Moreno Carrasco, executive officer of organizational development for Metro Schools, resigned after several accusations of harassment toward female staff members, which was uncovered by the News 4 I-Team.

Carrasco said proclaimed his innocence in his resignation letter to Dr. Shawn Joseph, director of schools.

"When I first found out about these allegations, I was shocked and hurt. I thought about resigning before but I was confident in my innocence based on self-analysis of my professional conduct," Carrasco wrote. "I now realize that defending myself would require expensive and exhausting legal battles. That would be painful for all involved and very disruptive for the school district. At this point, I just want to go home to my family. My last day is Friday, December 8, 2017."

The News 4 I-Team obtained a letter sent to Carrasco after being placed on administrative leave on Nov. 16 so the school system could investigate the charge.

Carrasco was hired by Director of Schools Dr. Shawn Joseph in 2016. He first served as Executive Officer of Priority Schools before transitioning to his current role.

Carrasco previously worked for Montgomery County Schools in Maryland before his arrival in Nashville.

In a phone interview with News 4 after being placed on administrative leave, Carrasco said he’s innocent of the accusations.

“I’m holding onto the preposition that we are innocent until proven guilty, and unfortunately I can’t comment on this case because it’s under investigation,” Carrasco said in the phone interview on Nov. 22.

You can read Carrasco's letter of resignation to Metro Nashville Public Schools here.

