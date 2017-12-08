Clarksville Police ID suspects in home invasion

Darius Kehoe is wanted by Clarksville Police in connection with a home invasion on Beech Street on Nov. 25. (Photo: Clarksville Police Department)

Deaundre Catlett is wanted by Clarksville Police in connection with a home invasion on Beech Street on Nov. 25. (Photo: Clarksville Police Department)

Clarksville police have identified the suspects in a home invasion on Beech Street last month.

Police said the suspects were Darius Jaron Kehoe, 23, and Deaundre Maurice Catlett, 28.

The suspects, who knew the victim, forced their way into a Beech Street home around 9 p.m. on Nov. 25 and a fight ensued.

At one point during the fight, a handgun was drawn. The suspects left the scene prior to officers arriving.

Kehoe and Catlett both have active warrants on file.

Kehoe is also wanted for aggravated burglary and a capias for a traffic-related offense. He is out on bond after a DUI that occurred on Nov. 25.

Catlett has an active warrant for aggravated burglary.

If you have information about Kehoe or Catlett’s whereabouts, call Clarksville Police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5356.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.