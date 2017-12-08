MTSU student reports being raped in dorm room

A Middle Tennessee State University student was raped inside a dorm room in September, according to a police report released by MTSU Police.

The report said the 18-year-old female had friends over to her apartment on the evening of Sept. 6 in Gracy Hall. After the get together, the victim was left along with the male suspect around 4 a.m. on Sept. 7.

The victim said that the suspect forced himself on her and forcibly raped her.

The suspect left the room around 10 a.m.

The victim reported the incident to MTSU Police on Nov. 29.

She said since the incident she has seen the suspect on campus, but he had not threatened her or tried anything else.

News 4 learned this is one of three sexual assaults reported in the last three months.

One happened in early September inside a residence hall.

University police put out a warning and said the victim wanted to remain anonymous and did not want to prosecute

Another allegation surfaced in early October.

A non student came to police saying her attacker brought her to campus and sexually assaulted her in a dorm room.

She too, chose not to prosecute.

Students we spoke to say the situation makes them feel uncomfortable.

"I mean, it feels disappointing because this is MTSU. This is a good school so you wouldn't think that anything like that would go on here," said Telly Petty, a student.

"It's really scary and I feel I'm not safe. That means I can't go wherever I want to on campus," Prisca Inaboya, a student.

