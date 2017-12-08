Man shot Sunday outside Antioch home dies

An Antioch man shot outside his home last Sunday night during a robbery attempt has died, according to police.

Police said Jose Hernandez-Triana, 53, was shot at 10:50 p.m. at his Sterry Court home after he and his wife returned home from work.

Hernandez-Triana’s wife went inside the house while he was checking his truck.

A white car traveled by, turned around, and stopped in front of the house, according to police. A tall, thin, bald white man got out of the car and said something to Hernandez-Triana. He raised his hands and was suddenly shot in the abdomen.

The gunman fled without taking anything.

Hernandez-Triana’s family drove him to the hospital where he was initially in stable condition before suffering medical complications.

The gunman is thought to be in his 20s and wore a white shirt.

Contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 if you have information about the man or the white car used in the shooting.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.