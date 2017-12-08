Roasted Pear Salad from Burger Up - WSMV News 4

Roasted Pear Salad from Burger Up

Roasted Pears

Whole Pears        3 each
Thyme(chopped fine)    2 tsp     
Olive oil         ¼ Cup
Honey            1 Tbs
Black Pepper        1 tsp

Core pears and cut into quarters. Remove middle. Combine all ingredients in large bowl with pears and toss. Spread pears evenly on sheet pan and roast for 30 minutes @ 450.

¨Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts        1 pounds
Olive Oil        2 Tbsp
Salt/Pepper Mix        To taste        

Cut the ends of the brussel sprouts off. Peel any excess or bruised leaves from the brussel. Cut in half. Toss in oil, salt and pepper. Spread evenly on a sheet tray and roast until tender with a fork. Toss the brussel sprouts in marinade (listed below). Salt and pepper to taste.

¨Brussel Marinade

    Red Wine Vin.        ½  cup
    Paprika            1 tsp
    Cayenne Pepper    1 tsp
    Crushed Red Pepper    1 tsp
    Honey            2 Tbsp

Roasted Pear Salad  Ingredients:  Baby Arugula- 1 Large Handful Red Onion- 1oz Brussel Sprouts-2 oz Pumpkin Seeds- ½ oz Gorgonzola Crumbles Blue Cheese Dressing  Process:  Mix Baby Arugula with Blue Cheese Dressing, Red Onions, and Blue Cheese Crumbles in mixing bowl Transfer to Flat Bowl Add Roasted Pears and Brussel Sprouts Top with Roasted Pumpkin Seeds

