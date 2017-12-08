Roasted Pear Salad from Burger Up

Roasted Pears

Whole Pears 3 each

Thyme(chopped fine) 2 tsp

Olive oil ¼ Cup

Honey 1 Tbs

Black Pepper 1 tsp

Core pears and cut into quarters. Remove middle. Combine all ingredients in large bowl with pears and toss. Spread pears evenly on sheet pan and roast for 30 minutes @ 450.

¨Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts 1 pounds

Olive Oil 2 Tbsp

Salt/Pepper Mix To taste

Cut the ends of the brussel sprouts off. Peel any excess or bruised leaves from the brussel. Cut in half. Toss in oil, salt and pepper. Spread evenly on a sheet tray and roast until tender with a fork. Toss the brussel sprouts in marinade (listed below). Salt and pepper to taste.

¨Brussel Marinade

Red Wine Vin. ½ cup

Paprika 1 tsp

Cayenne Pepper 1 tsp

Crushed Red Pepper 1 tsp

Honey 2 Tbsp

Roasted Pear Salad Ingredients: Baby Arugula- 1 Large Handful Red Onion- 1oz Brussel Sprouts-2 oz Pumpkin Seeds- ½ oz Gorgonzola Crumbles Blue Cheese Dressing Process: Mix Baby Arugula with Blue Cheese Dressing, Red Onions, and Blue Cheese Crumbles in mixing bowl Transfer to Flat Bowl Add Roasted Pears and Brussel Sprouts Top with Roasted Pumpkin Seeds