Roasted Pear Salad from Burger Up

Roasted Pears
Whole Pears 3 each
Thyme(chopped fine) 2 tsp
Olive oil ¼ Cup
Honey 1 Tbs
Black Pepper 1 tsp
Core pears and cut into quarters. Remove middle. Combine all ingredients in large bowl with pears and toss. Spread pears evenly on sheet pan and roast for 30 minutes @ 450.
¨Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Brussel Sprouts 1 pounds
Olive Oil 2 Tbsp
Salt/Pepper Mix To taste
Cut the ends of the brussel sprouts off. Peel any excess or bruised leaves from the brussel. Cut in half. Toss in oil, salt and pepper. Spread evenly on a sheet tray and roast until tender with a fork. Toss the brussel sprouts in marinade (listed below). Salt and pepper to taste.
¨Brussel Marinade
Red Wine Vin. ½ cup
Paprika 1 tsp
Cayenne Pepper 1 tsp
Crushed Red Pepper 1 tsp
Honey 2 Tbsp
Roasted Pear Salad Ingredients: Baby Arugula- 1 Large Handful Red Onion- 1oz Brussel Sprouts-2 oz Pumpkin Seeds- ½ oz Gorgonzola Crumbles Blue Cheese Dressing Process: Mix Baby Arugula with Blue Cheese Dressing, Red Onions, and Blue Cheese Crumbles in mixing bowl Transfer to Flat Bowl Add Roasted Pears and Brussel Sprouts Top with Roasted Pumpkin Seeds