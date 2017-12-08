2 men wanted in connection with violent home invasion

Police are looking for two men in connection with a violent home invasion in Clarksville.

Darius Kehoe, 23, and Deaundre Catlett, 28, allegedly forced their way inside a home on Beech Street and assaulted another man.

Police said one of them got out a handgun during the altercation.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Nov. 25.

Both men have active warrants for aggravated burglary.

Police are asking anyone who sees the suspects to call 911.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 931-648-0656, ext. 5356, or the tipline at 931-645-8477. Tipsters can also submit tips anonymously online at P3tips.com/591.

