Police investigating prank 911 calls in Springfield

Springfield 911 dispatchers are trying to get to the bottom of what appears to be a prank.

At least two emergency calls have been made recently by someone who they believe is a child.

Smokey Barn News reports the first call was received just after 10:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Dispatcher: "911, what's the location of your emergency?" Caller: "Pizza Hut's on fire." Dispatcher: "Pardon?" Caller: "Pizza Hut's on fire." Dispatcher: "Pizza Hut's on fire?" Caller: "Yes."

The person also called about a fire at a local elementary school around 3:15 p.m. later that day.

Caller: "Westside is on fire ... help, help." Dispatcher: "911, what's your location?" Caller: "I hope y'all are coming because Westside Elementary is almost burned down to the ground."

There were no fires at either the school or the Pizza Hut, but it did tie up emergency responders.

Smokey Barn News reports that the Springfield Fire Department sent multiple first responders to both scenes.

So far, no one has been charged in either incident.

