Tennessee state Rep. Sheila Butt to retire from state House

No students were injured when a Metro Schools bus was involved in an accident in Hermitage on Friday afternoon.More >>
A Metro Schools administrator placed on administrative leave last month while being investigated for harassing female employees has resigned effective Friday, according to the school system.More >>
The Tennessee Titans will be without outside linebacker Derrick Morgan on Sunday when they visit the Arizona Cardinals.More >>
Clarksville police have identified the suspects in a home invasion on Beech Street last month.More >>
A Middle Tennessee State University student was raped inside a dorm room in September, according to a police report released by MTSU Police.More >>
An Antioch man shot outside his home last Sunday night during a robbery attempt has died, according to police.More >>
Darius Kehoe, 23, and Deaundre Catlett, 28, allegedly forced their way inside a home on Beech Street and assaulted another man.More >>
Metro Social Services is opening up an emergency shelter to help those left out in the cold.More >>
Springfield 911 dispatchers are trying to get to the bottom of what appears to be a prank.More >>
Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside of a market on Gallatin Pike on Thursday night.More >>
