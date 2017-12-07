Brentwood Academy suspends 4 basketball players after locker room incident

Brentwood Academy has suspended four varsity boys basketball players after an incident in a locker room.

The school has not shared details on what took place, but said the incident prompted the cancellation of last Friday’s game.

A spokesperson for the school issued the following statement on Thursday:

Last week, a number of students failed to meet the high expectations we have for them at Brentwood Academy. As a result, the students involved have been disciplined. When the school became aware of an incident on last Thursday, we immediately addressed the issue with students involved and their parents. While Brentwood Academy has been transparent about its disciplinary procedures with the students and parents involved, we are committed to protecting the privacy of our students and families. We are not going to elaborate further on student discipline.

Brentwood Academy is also dealing with a rape lawsuit filed in August. It claims a 12-year-old boy was raped on campus, and school officials were aware of it but did nothing.

