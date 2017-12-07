Former Franklin dance instructor charged with statutory rape

A former instructor at a Franklin dance studio was arrested Thursday afternoon on a multi-count indictment on sex charges involving a teenage girl.

Franklin police began investigating 29-year-old Ross McCord in October after the 14-year-old girl’s parents came forward with information about McCord and their daughter.

McCord is charged with four counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, four counts of aggravated statutory rape, solicitation of sexual exploitation of a minor, and exploitation of a minor by electronic means.

McCord’s bond has been set at $50,000.

McCord, of Brentwood, TN, is being investigated for similar crimes in other areas. Detectives believe there could be other victims because McCord has been a dance instructor for 10 years.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Franklin police.

DC Dance Factory, the studio where McCord previously worked, issued the following statement on Thursday:

Several weeks ago, the Franklin Police Department notified DC Dance Factory that it was investigating a reported inappropriate relationship between a studio staff member and one of our beloved senior company dancers. In response to these devastating allegations, we immediately took the necessary step of severing all ties with the former staff member, as this behavior is not tolerated under any circumstances. Soon after meeting with the Franklin Police Department, we met with our dance families to inform them of the investigation and that we had severed all ties with the instructor in question. We cannot begin to express the depth of our sorrow and heartache regarding this situation. For 25 years, DC Dance has been a positive and uplifting force in the lives of hundreds of dance students. The DC Dance community is a strong family, and DC Dance assures our families, parents, students and alumni that it remains committed to maintaining a safe and nurturing environment for its students.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.