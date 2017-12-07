Woman's random act of kindness results in bomb scare

The gifts were meant to spread holiday cheer, but prompted a bomb scare. (WSMV)

There were five presents delivered to five strangers. They all opened their doors to find them sitting on their doorsteps.

The gifts were meant to spread a little holiday happiness, but that plan backfired big time.

It was a 911 call unlike any other from a man who felt genuinely concerned after receiving a gift.

"At some point last night or this morning there was a package that made it onto my porch wrapped up in Christmas paper with a note that says, 'There's a secret Santa going on in the neighborhood. Five houses will be randomly picked,' and so forth,” the caller told the dispatcher.

Coopertown police, Robertson County EMA and the fire department all showed up.

They drilled a hole in the present, stuck a tiny camera inside, and then opened it very carefully only to find:

"It was cookware, household cookware," said Coopertown Police Chief Laurence Dennis.

Dennis said he felt horribly for the secret Santa.

Once she heard the news, she called police crying, absolutely devastated.

After all, she'd gone to a lot of trouble and all she wanted was to spread some cheer.

"I just think it's sad that people can't do something neighborly around the holidays and maybe lift people’s spirits if they need it without your mind instantly going to, 'what if it blows up in my face,'" Danielle McSwain said.

McSwain also received one of the secret Santa gifts, but she didn't discover it until after all of the confusion.

McSwain hopes her secret Santa watched our story on News 4 and knows that she thinks the cookware is lovely.

"Do you know the woman that gave you the gift?” News 4 asked.

"I don't, and I wish I did because I would make sure that when I pay that forward to the next five people, I would chose her,” McSwain said.

Ultimately, police didn't fill out a report. No one will be facing any charges.

Police simply offered a suggestion to the well-meaning gift giver saying perhaps next time she should put out some sort of notice beforehand.

