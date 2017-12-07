Man arrested for allegedly pulling gun on bank employee - WSMV News 4

Man arrested for allegedly pulling gun on bank employee

Posted: Updated:
Dennis Caudill (Source: Franklin PD) Dennis Caudill (Source: Franklin PD)
FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) -

A Franklin man has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly pulling a gun on a bank employee in the bank’s parking lot.

Officers were called to the Fifth Third Bank in downtown Franklin around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say Dennis Caudill, 62, pulled a gun on an employee during a dispute over bank business.

Officers located Caudill’s vehicle and found him with a gun in his pocket. A second handgun was found in his vehicle.

Caudill is free on a $7,500 bond. He is due in court on Dec. 14.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.