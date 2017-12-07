Man arrested for allegedly pulling gun on bank employee

A Franklin man has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly pulling a gun on a bank employee in the bank’s parking lot.

Officers were called to the Fifth Third Bank in downtown Franklin around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say Dennis Caudill, 62, pulled a gun on an employee during a dispute over bank business.

Officers located Caudill’s vehicle and found him with a gun in his pocket. A second handgun was found in his vehicle.

Caudill is free on a $7,500 bond. He is due in court on Dec. 14.

