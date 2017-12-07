4 arrested in connection with 2016 Murfreesboro murder

Christopher McLilly was charged with false reports to an officer and accessory after the fact in connection with a March 2016 murder at a Murfreesboro apartment complex. (Photo: Murfreesboro Police Department)

Four people have been charged in connection with a March 2016 murder in The View Apartments complex in Murfreesboro.

Police said Donte Bernard Johnson, 23, of Bartlett, TN, was found dead in the parking lot of The View Apartments on Wenlon Drive on March 18, 2016.

Police said Cassius Dominque Ivory, 24, of Humboldt, TN, Ardie Sherill Bradley Jr., 25, of Chattanooga, have been charged with first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery. Bradley was also charged with tampering with evidence.

Martravous Dejuan Broadnax, 24, of Murfreesboro was charged with tampering with evidence and false reports to an officer and Christopher Deundrea McLilly, 23, of Humboldt, was charged with false reports to an officer and accessory after the fact.

The four defendants were arraigned on Monday.

Ivory is being held on a $250,000 bond while Broadnax and McLilly are both being held on a $75,000 bond. Bradley is being held in the Davidson County jail on unrelated charges.

At the time of the shooting, witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored car leave the scene. Officers found the car nearby and stopped it, discovering the driver had been shot in the leg. The driver, Brandon Deangelo Herman, 26, was taken to the emergency room. He was arrested on unrelated charges from Alabama.

