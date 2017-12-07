Arrest made in rape of elderly Murfreesboro woman

An arrest has been made in the rape and robbery of an 85-year-old woman last month in Murfreesboro.

Chriteris Allen, 18, was arrested in Jackson, TN, on Wednesday on charges in that area.

Police said the victim was raped and robbed at gunpoint in her garage on Sunset Avenue on the afternoon of Nov. 14. The suspect got away with her phone and money.

Murfreesboro police have served aggravated rape and aggravated robbery warrants on Allen. He will be extradited to Rutherford County.

Allen is being held in Jackson on charges of aggravated rape, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual battery and aggravated robbery. His bond has been set at $500,000.

Allen is due in court in Jackson on Dec. 14.

