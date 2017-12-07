'Get out of jail free' for serious charges faces criticism

Kentucky parks officials say three state resort parks will temporarily close some operations this winter to allow renovations to be completed.More >>
Republican Gov. Bill Haslam says he agrees with most views espoused by a conservative group that had him speak at its convention, despite the organization's opposition to his past Medicaid expansion attempts.More >>
A federal judge says the former president of the truck stop chain Pilot Flying J disparaged black people, women and the city of Cleveland in secret recordings that have been kept under seal in his fraud trial.More >>
State Rep. Sheila Butt, who has drawn national attention for her statements about race and climate change, has announced she won't seek a fifth term in the Tennessee House next year.More >>
Brentwood Academy has suspended four varsity boys basketball players after an incident in a locker room.More >>
Whether it happened days ago or years ago, the pain of losing someone to murder still feels fresh for families across Middle Tennessee.More >>
The mother of a 15-year-old football player who was fatally shot in Tennessee while shielding friends from gunfire has testified at his murder trial.More >>
Jeremy Pruitt has officially been named the 26th head coach of the football program at the University of Tennessee.More >>
People charged with the types of serious crimes that prevent the sheriff’s office from releasing them without bond are still leaving the jail without having to pay a dime, a News 4 I-Team Investigation found.More >>
There were five presents delivered to five strangers. They all opened their doors to find them sitting on their doorsteps.More >>
On August 21, 26-year-old Nia Payne was hoping to view the solar eclipse in Staten Island, New York.More >>
As a writer and producer on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" as well as Kimmel's wife, Molly McNearney should have been the first to know about his moving monologue about their son's health issues.More >>
According to the TBI, Britton Cornell and Ryan Dugger allegedly used the criminal justice portal system to make "excessive inquiries" on days and times when they were not working.More >>
A former instructor at a Franklin dance studio was arrested Thursday afternoon on a multi-count indictment on sex charges involving a teenage girl.More >>
Chriteris Allen, 18, was arrested in Jackson, TN, on Wednesday on charges in that area.More >>
Brentwood Academy has suspended four varsity boys basketball players after an incident in a locker room.More >>
Authorities in Hickman County say a teen reported missing and endangered has been found dead by suicide.More >>
People charged with the types of serious crimes that prevent the sheriff’s office from releasing them without bond are still leaving the jail without having to pay a dime, a News 4 I-Team Investigation found.More >>
There were five presents delivered to five strangers. They all opened their doors to find them sitting on their doorsteps.More >>
Big and fluffy snowflakes fell across parts of south Texas on Thursday, including San Antonio and Austin.More >>
