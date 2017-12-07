Smyrna police share photos of new 'seasonal employee' - WSMV News 4

Smyrna police share photos of new 'seasonal employee'

The Smyrna Police Department released photos of the "seasonal employee." (Source: Smyrna PD) The Smyrna Police Department released photos of the "seasonal employee." (Source: Smyrna PD)
SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) -

The Smyrna Police Department has a new seasonal employee that is causing quite a scene.

In several tweets, the police department has shown their attempts to find just the right job for the newest member of their team. 

The employee, identified as "SPD Santa," was initially assigned to answer the phones but was quickly removed from the post after responding, "911, HO, HO, HO."

Then, SPD Santa was required to take the physical agility test, which he completed in less than 4 minutes.

It appears the new employee fell during the test, but it seems he was able to get back up on his feet.

