Josephine's Apple Cobbler for Two

Apple Cobbler for Two

Courtesy of Executive Pastry Chef Kayla May | Nashville, Tennessee

Ingredients

· Pie dough

· 3 large Golden Delicious apples

· 1/3 cup granulated sugar

· 3 T brown sugar

· 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

· 1/8 tsp ground allspice

· Pinch ground nutmeg

· Pinch salt

· 1 ½ T potato starch

· ½ lemon, juiced

· ½ cup apple cider

Directions

1. Peel, core and slice apples.

2. Toss with lemon juice and cider.

3. Mix together sugar, brown sugar, spices and potato starch, making sure there are no clumps.

4. Toss everything together.

5. Place apples in baking dish with all the juices.

6. Top with pie dough, crimp dough to sides of baking dish.

7. Spritz pie dough with water, then sprinkle with sugar.

8. Heat oven to 375F (chill pie dough for 30 minutes while oven is preheating).

9. Bake crisp for 25-35 minutes or until pie dough is crisp and golden and the juices from the apples have thickened.

10. Allow to cool slightly before serving with favorite ice cream.