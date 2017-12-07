Local group creates hotline for parents of kids struggling with addiction

On Wednesday the Williamson County Anti-Drug Coalition met with community leaders at the Franklin Police Department to talk about keeping children off drugs.

The focus is to really responsible adults around children who could go down the path of using drugs.

According to the Partnership for Drug-Free Kids, 7 million teens in the United States are currently in need of treatment for substance abuse and addiction.

The coalition "Trained the Trainer" in order to give children a better chance of steering clear of trouble.

A hotline is now available for parents to call if they need help.

Bilingual counselors are on staff during business hours to talk to you about your kids and substance abuse.

After hours, there's a chat line that can help. For more information, click here.

