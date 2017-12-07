Metro officials opening cold weather emergency shelter - WSMV News 4

Metro officials opening cold weather emergency shelter

Posted: Updated:
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro Social Services is opening up an emergency shelter to help those left out in the cold.

Temperatures are expected to drop below 25 degrees on Thursday.

The shelter will be open from 7:30 p.m. Thursday to 7:30 a.m. Friday at the East Park Community Center on Woodland Street in East Nashville.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Metro officials opening cold weather emergency shelterMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.