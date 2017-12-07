Organization donates $25,000 in honor of Officer Eric Mumaw - WSMV News 4

Organization donates $25,000 in honor of Officer Eric Mumaw

Posted: Updated:
Officer Eric Mumaw was 44 years old. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) Officer Eric Mumaw was 44 years old. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

The 100 Club of Nashville made a big donation in honor of a fallen Metro police officer.

On Wednesday, the organization presented the Metro Nashville Police Department with a $25,000 check.

The money will go to the Shop with a Cop program for disadvantaged kids.

Officer Eric Mumaw died earlier this year while trying to save a suicidal woman.

Mumaw was a strong supporter of the Shop with a Cop program and participated in the event for at least 15 years.

    Davidson County news

Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.
