Police in Lawrence County searching for escaped inmate

Police in Lawrence County are looking for an escaped inmate.

Depriko Rounsavall escaped from jail while being booked on Wednesday.

Officials say the 22-year-old ran out an open door.

Police don't know where he was headed but say he is not dangerous.

Rounsavall is 5'9" and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

