2 former Franklin police officers facing charges

Two former Franklin police officers have been charged with official misconduct after a TBI investigation.

According to the TBI, Britton Cornell and Ryan Dugger allegedly used the criminal justice portal system to make "excessive inquiries" on days and times when they were not working.

In a statement, Franklin Police Chief Deborah Faulkner said the department routinely audits the searches that are performed by police officers.

Cornell and Dugger were flagged during the audits because they were allegedly searching for information that had "no relevance" to any investigations that were underway at the time.

Both men are charged with one count of official misconduct and one count of official misuse of information.

Cornell was arrested Wednesday and was booked into the Williamson County Jail. Dugger turned himself in on Thursday morning. According to the TBI, both men are being held on $5,000 bond.

Dugger and Cornell, both 25, resigned from their jobs during the department's internal investigation.

The department has submitted a request for both men to be decertified by the State of Tennessee Peace Officers Standards Training Commission, which would keep them from working as police officers in Tennessee.

Faulkner released this statement about the arrests:

After ordering an administrative investigation, I contacted District Attorney General Kim Helper to request a review of this matter by her office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The criminal indictments of Cornell and Dugger for Official Misconduct and Official Misuse of Information were the result. Franklin Police Officers depend on and value the trust of our citizens. Violating that trust is never an option.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.