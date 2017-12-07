Recycling truck catches fire near Opry Mills area

The truck was damaged in the fire on Music Valley Road. (WSMV)

A recycling truck went up in flames near Opryland on Thursday morning.

The driver had to dump his load of burning cardboard on the ground after noticing smoke and flames coming out of the truck's cargo area.

He pulled over in the parking lot of the Santa Fe Cattle Company restaurant around 3 a.m.

"This is why you don't put half-burnt cigarettes - or anything that's half-burnt that you think you've put out - in the trash cans because this is what can happen. A load of trash caught on fire," said truck driver Clarence Charity.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the blaze.

The truck did not sustain any major damage.

