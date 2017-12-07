Davis scores 19, Dayton holds off Tennessee Tech 79-66 - WSMV News 4

Davis scores 19, Dayton holds off Tennessee Tech 79-66

Posted: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Darrell Davis scored 19 points, Dayton shot 61 percent after halftime and held off Tennessee Tech 79-66 Wednesday night.

Davis scored five of his points in the last 2:41 but a defensive rebound a minute earlier was big. Tennessee Tech had closed to 65-58 on an 18-9 run over a six-minute span with nine points from Curtis Phillips Jr. - two 3-pointers and three free throws after he was fouled on an attempted trey. Kajon Mack had seven points in the rally.

But Davis rebounded when Phillips missed a 3, and after the official timeout, Davis dished to Trey Landers who scored and was fouled, converting the 3-point play for a 10-point Dayton lead. Davis added a 3 and a jumper down the stretch.

Landers and Jordan Davis each scored 14 for the Flyers (4-4), who shot 57 percent from the floor, to Tennessee Tech's 42 percent.

Phillips led the Golden Eagles (7-3) with 17 points, making 4 of 7 3-point tries. Mack added 15.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.