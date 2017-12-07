Davis scores 19, Dayton holds off Tennessee Tech 79-66

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Darrell Davis scored 19 points, Dayton shot 61 percent after halftime and held off Tennessee Tech 79-66 Wednesday night.

Davis scored five of his points in the last 2:41 but a defensive rebound a minute earlier was big. Tennessee Tech had closed to 65-58 on an 18-9 run over a six-minute span with nine points from Curtis Phillips Jr. - two 3-pointers and three free throws after he was fouled on an attempted trey. Kajon Mack had seven points in the rally.

But Davis rebounded when Phillips missed a 3, and after the official timeout, Davis dished to Trey Landers who scored and was fouled, converting the 3-point play for a 10-point Dayton lead. Davis added a 3 and a jumper down the stretch.

Landers and Jordan Davis each scored 14 for the Flyers (4-4), who shot 57 percent from the floor, to Tennessee Tech's 42 percent.

Phillips led the Golden Eagles (7-3) with 17 points, making 4 of 7 3-point tries. Mack added 15.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.