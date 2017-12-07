Case against woman accused of shooting homeless man sent to grand jury

The case against a woman accused of shooting a homeless man in Nashville has been sent to the grand jury.

Katie Quackenbush, the woman accused in this case, says she was acting in self-defense.

Her friend took the stand for the prosecution in Davidson County on Thursday morning. The witness asked not to be identified.

He said he was with Quackenbush in the car the night of the shooting, which happened in Midtown.

The friend recalled watching Quackenbush load the gun that she allegedly used to shoot the victim, Gerald Melton.

He claims Quackenbush compared the incident to "Thelma and Louise" as they drove away and that it seemed like she got a thrill from the situation.

Melton also took the stand on Thursday. See his testimony coming up on News 4 at 4 o'clock.

